SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A fire started in this Springville man’s home on Friday afternoon, and he died in the flames.

Reportedly, a neighbor tried to go inside the home to help, but because of the smoke and flames, they gave up.

The Springville Fire Department responded to the house fire near 800 South around 1:53 p.m., less than three minutes from the time they were called. Crews from Spanish Fork, Provo, Mapleton, Salem, and Payson assisted.

Chief Lance Haight, Chief of Police for Springville told ABC4, they knew someone was inside, and they formed a rescue team to save the person. However, when the rescue team went into the home, the Springville man, 79, was already dead amidst the flames.

Haight said the man has lived in that home for more than 40 years and has a lot of family in the area. The man was on medical oxygen, but Haight said they have no idea if that was a contributing factor.

Haight said the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, but said it appears to have been an accident.