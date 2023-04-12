SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A Spanish Fork Public Works employee suffered serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of public works employees was evaluating damage to a canal lining from potential flooding around 9:30 a.m. along Powerhouse Road.

One of them tried to cross the road near 2100 East but did not make sure traffic was clear, officials said. The employee was hit by a southbound Ford Ranger and sustained serious head and leg injuries.

An Intermountain LifeFlight helicopter responded and brought him to the Utah Valley Hospital.

No further information is available at this moment.