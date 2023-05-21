SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A small plane crashed on top of a hangar at the Spanish Fork Airport around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 21, according to officials.

Spanish Fork authorities received a call from a witness who said they saw a small plane take off from the airport and clip the top of the hangar’s roof, landing on top of the hangar.

Spanish Fork Police and Fire & EMS arrived on the scene, finding both plane occupants relatively uninjured. They were able to walk down from the plane by themselves, were treated on scene for minor scrapes, and released in good condition, according to officials.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

The Spanish Fork Airport is a small airport owned by the city.