SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A family in Spanish Fork has been displaced after the power service to their home was damaged in a fire that ignited just after midnight on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS believe the fire started in a carport between two properties located in the area of 400 East and Center Street due to a malfunctioning propane heater.

The fire destroyed or damaged multiple outbuildings on both properties. The fire also melted and damaged the exterior of both homes, but did not do any damage inside the homes.

(Image courtesy of Spanish Fork Fire)

Reportedly, three fire engines and an ambulance arrived on the scene and were able to contain the fire in 24 minutes and was able to completely extinguish the fire in two hours. Spanish Fork Police, Spanish Fork Power and Light, Spanish Fork Water, and Central 911 also provided assistance.

The displaced family was reportedly able to be taken in by family members living in Salem.