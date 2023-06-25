SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A plane carrying two children and two adults was forced to emergency land at the Spanish Fork Airport after circling in the air several times, according to Spanish Fork Police.

Spanish Fork authorities said they received a call on Saturday, June 24, of a plane that needed to emergency land at the local airport. The dual-engine Cessna plane’s front landing gear reportedly was malfunctioning, causing it to circle several times above the airport while unable to safely land.

Authorities said the pilot was eventually forced to land the aircraft without its functioning front landing gear, causing damage to the nose of the plane. Fortunately, all four occupants walked away without injuries.