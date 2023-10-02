This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A shed went up in flames and spread to a nearby residential structure just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 in Grand Oasis, according to the Moab Valley Fire Department on Facebook.

The fire department said crews began a simultaneous fire attack on the shed and the home.

Crews reportedly made entry into the structure, completed a search, and controlled any additional areas or parts of the fire that spread beyond the initial fire source.

Fire crews then overhauled the area and cleared the scene, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is reportedly under investigation at this time.