TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Settlement Canyon Reservoir has started to spill over after having reached its maximum capacity, according to Tooele City.

The water will be flowing at a high rate and will be “very dangerous,” the city says in a social media post.

“We are asking residents that live along the spillway and drainage to please be vigilant in keeping young children away from the flowing water.”

The city is asking all residents along the drainage to use caution around the ditch and to “make every effort to stay clear” while the water is flowing.

Officials say “a lot of proactive work” was done in and along the drainage to clear debris, trash, and deadfall in an effort to prevent any “unnecessary flooding.”

Authorities will reportedly be keeping an eye on the drainage daily to make sure that any issues can be dealt with promptly.

Water that is spilling over is being directed down the Settlement Canyon irrigation pipe, officials say.

“At this time we anticipate that no water should have to be sent down 700 South. Please use caution and stay safe!” Tooele City officials state.

If you have any concerns regarding this issue, please contact Tooele City Emergency Management at 435-882-2213.