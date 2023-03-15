PRICE CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover in Price Canyon reportedly closed US-6 for several hours on Wednesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the semi-truck had rolled over on US-6. The rollover blocked traffic in both directions along US-6 at about milepost 222.

According to UHP, the semi-truck was carrying a “hazardous load.” Due to the load, UHP estimated the crash will take about five hours to clear.

UHP is asking the public to plan travel and avoid US-6 in Price Canyon.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.