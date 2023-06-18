OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck carrying dozens of boxes of french fries overturned on the I-15 near exit 269 on Sunday, June 18, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say the semi-truck was traveling on I-15 when it rolled over. Parts from the damaged semi-truck and dozens of boxes of french fries were thrown across the freeway, impacting both the north and southbound lanes.

The HOV lanes on both sides of the freeway are closed due to the debris and officials expect other lanes to be affected during the clean-up process. The process, which includes towing the semi-truck and cleaning the boxes and fries, is expected to take several hours, according to UHP.

The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries in the crash. No other injuries have been reported at this time.