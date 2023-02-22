SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks have crashed near Nephi, leaving the northbound lanes of I-15 closed.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, both the semi-trucks have rolled onto the interstate. The semi-truck crash has reportedly closed the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 222. Officials are rerouting traffic through Nephi to get around the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shortly after noon, UHP estimated the interstate to be closed for about two hours as crews work to clean up the crash.

UHP said earlier today, it had responded to nearly 100 car crashes on Wednesday along the Wasatch Front due to a severe winter storm that has impacted the entire state. The storm has created snowy and slippery roads. UDOT shared a video through Twitter showing I-15 near the point of the mountain covered in thick snow just before 11 a.m.

Many roads, especially in the canyons, have closed due to inclement weather.