A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on Memorial Day, May 29 causing a small brush fire and completely destroying the cab of the truck, according to Wellington Fire Department.

Around 12:45 on Monday, Wellington Fire authorities were paged to a semi-truck fire with a “fully engulfed” cab on the west-bound U.S. Route 6 near milepost 259, three miles east of SR-123. UDOT officials estimated about two hours to clear the road.

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

A semi-truck caught on fire in Carbon County on May 29. (Courtesy of Wellington Fire Department)

Price City Fire, Helper Utah Fire, and East Carbon Fire departments assisted Wellington authorities in extinguishing the flames. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.