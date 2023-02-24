Geese leave Gunnison Bend Reservoir to feed in fields near the reservoir. (Courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

DELTA, Utah (ABC4) — The annual Snow Goose Festival is back!

Last week, more than 10,000 snow geese made their yearly rest stop near Delta, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Utahns will have a chance to witness this majestic flock of birds at the Snow Goose Festival, happening Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Gunnison Bend Reservoir.

Organized by the Delta Chamber of Commerce, the festival will feature a variety of activities, including a craft fair on 75 W Main St., a goose observation event with DNR officials at the east boat ramp of Sherwood Shores, a Wild Goose Chase 5k run starting from Public Beach and Snow Goose Quilt Show and Classes at the Millard Country Fair Building.

Geese leave Gunnison Bend Reservoir to feed in fields near the reservoir. (Courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

There will also be food trucks, raffles and prizes up for grabs.

“Seeing those thousands of geese in flight makes for incredible photos,” said DWR Southern Region Outreach Manager Adam Kavalunas. “Watching and hearing the geese take off can take your breath away. It’s a great family activity, and we encourage you to come out and see these amazing birds in flight.”

DWR officials say that as many as 20,000 snow geese have visited the reservoir in the past years.

The locations where you will see the geese depend on the time of the day. You might see them feeding in the fields around the reservoir if you are there early in the morning, but the birds will most likely fly back to the reservoir beginning at 9 a.m., according to DWR.

The flock of geese will usually take off to the fields again between 4-6 p.m. for dinner.

DWR biologists have compiled a few tips and reminders for those who will be attending the festival:

Try to bring your own binoculars or a spotting scope to view the geese. If you get too close to the birds, you could scare them away.

Please respect private property. Trespassing to view the geese is not legal.

For your safety, if you pull off the road to view the geese, pull as far off the road as you can.