Daggett County authorities are searching for a missing plane that reportedly crashed near Bowden Draw on May 27. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are searching for a missing aircraft after a report of a possible airplane crash was intercepted on a handheld radio in Vernal, according to the Daggett County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a report of a possible airplane crash near Bowden Draw in Daggett County Saturday, May 27. The report, which was received through radio, was also confirmed by a commercial airplane that was flying over the area, according to officials.

While there have not been any reports of planes not arriving at local airports, search and rescue authorities are continuing the search into Sunday to locate the possible aircraft. As information is limited, authorities have not yet confirmed if there were any occupants on the plane.

The search is being conducted by Dagget County and Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue teams in addition to the Department of Public Safety helicopter and the Civil Air Patrol.

This is a developing story. Information will be released as it becomes available.