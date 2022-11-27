SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. She is currently facing a total of nine charges.

A Saratoga Springs Police Department officer performed a records check last night on a vehicle that attempted to back up into a parking stall at a local gas station and mounted a curb instead. According to the probable cause document, the officer found that the registered owner of the vehicle, Whitney Terry, 32, is an alcohol-restricted driver and has had her license revoked.

Terry drove out of the parking lot and did not yield to the police car even after the officer turned on the emergency lights and sirens. She eventually stopped near 358 W Birch Drive and got out of the car. The officer placed her under arrest and noted in the affidavit that he could smell alcohol on her.

When Terry was placed at the back of the police car, she allegedly hit her head against the plexiglass and kicked the door for as long as 15 minutes.

When an officer tried to calm her down, she allegedly spat in his eye. She then spat on another officer when she arrived at the jail.

The affidavit stated that officers had to put a spit hood on her and get her into a restraint chair for safety reasons. She allegedly tried to headbutt a third officer in the head but to no avail.

A forensic nurse drew Terry’s blood, and it was submitted to the Spanish Fork Hospital for further evaluation. She sustained a small fracture to her nose.

Terry is booked into the Utah County Jail without bail. Her charges include assault by prisoner, a third-degree felony; damaging jails, a third-degree felony; failing to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; driving on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor; driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor; interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor; and two counts of propelling an object at an officer, class A misdemeanors.