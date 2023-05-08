SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — The family of Jonathan Rodriguez, 23, who died after he was run over and crushed by a truck, is speaking out Monday about how Rodriguez is a father, husband, and brother who will be deeply missed.

Rodriguez, his wife, two children, and his 47-year-old mother Sonia were in his backyard doing yard work when a truck they were using switched into gear and began rolling down the slope.

Both Rodriguez and Sonia attempted to stop the vehicle but got crushed in the process.

When paramedics arrived, they attempted to resuscitate Rodriguez, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sonia was then life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition.

“He was so young, but so driven to reach his goals,” said Rodriguez’s brother-in-law Stewart Barcenas. “To provide for his family, to pursue his dreams and his goals and what he knew he was good at. He had so much drive that kid.”

Rodriguez leaves behind his wife Daisy and their two little boys, ages three and five.

Shortly after the accident, Daisy discovered she was pregnant with their third child. A surprise the family describes as a last gift from Rodriguez to his wife and family.

“We want the world to know that Jonothan was a hardworking man who loves his family and he loves his friends and he worked hard to provide and be the joy in people’s lives and he was,” said Barcenas. “He was the light, and he was the fun.”

Sonia remains in critical condition but will be undergoing surgery today. The family has hope that Sonia will recover, but even this good news can’t heal their shattered hearts.

“My heart’s broken, and there’s nothing to fix it right now and it takes time,” said Rodriguez’s older sister Analee Rogriguez. “I know he’s in a better place and I know he’s here with us and he can hear us and all I want to say is I love him. Very much and we’ll see him soon.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with medical and funeral costs.