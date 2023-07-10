GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials are working to put out a large brush fire reportedly started by a rollover crash on I-70 near the Utah-Colorado border.

Traffic is closed in both directions due to the brush fire at mile marker 217. I-70 Eastbound and Westbound are closed to all travel. According to information from UDOT and Moab Valley Fire, it is approximately 14 miles west, and 15 miles east of the Utah-Colorado border.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is approximately 50-75 acres. Both air and ground fire crews are on the scene attempting to put out the fire.

Motorists should plan for an alternate, or expect heavy delays UDOT reported. They said it is unknown when they will have the road cleared. It was first reported by UDOT around 12:55 p.m.

This is one of multiple fires reported in Utah as of July 10. According to Utah Fire Info, there are currently four active wildfires in Utah and two prescribed fires. All fires can be located on the map below. Prescribed fires refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts, the US Forest Service reports.

One of the current wildfires, which started at mile marker 157, began on July 5 around 2:28 p.m. and is burning around .10 acres a day. There is also a wildfire on I-70 near I-10 Ivie Ck Bench which began July 7, around 9:34 p.m., and is burning around .10 acres a day.

There is also a wildfire reported on Ferron Mountain, which is burning approximately 2 acres a day and was discovered on July 10, at 1:39 p.m. However, the largest uncontrolled fire is currently the one at mile marker 217 near the Utah-Colorado border.

The two prescribed fires are located in Wasatch Front: the Iron Mine RX, and the Burnt Beaver Rx fire. These are located in light yellow on the map below, and on Utah Fire Info’s website.

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

Courtesy of Moab Valley Fire

Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

This story is still developing. ABC4 will update it as more information becomes available.