NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — A serious crash has caused authorities to shut down Southbound I-15 in the Nephi area on Sunday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP officials said Southbound I-15 is closed at mile marker 228.

“Long traffic delays are expected,” officials said.

The closure could reportedly last as long as five hours while crews investigate the crash. Details on those involved in the accident have not been released at this time.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto SR-28, officials said.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.