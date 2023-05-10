PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – Reports of masked gunmen in Price prompted a large police presence and nearby schools to be placed on “lockout” Tuesday morning, according to the Price City Police Department.

The report was made just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, claiming there were three armed gunmen with masks on inside a home in the Covecrest area of north Price.

A “rapid response” from Price City Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Wellington Police, Adult Probation and Parole, and the Carbon County Attorney’s Office followed the report.

Price Police said the first officer was on the scene within 30 seconds and several more arrived within two minutes. The large police presence set up a perimeter and cleared the surrounding houses. Nearby residents were also encouraged to shelter in place while police investigated the reports.

The nearby schools of Creekview Elementary, Castle Heights Elementary, Castle Valley Center, Mont Harmon Middle School, and Carbon High were all placed on “lockout,” confirmed Carbon School District.

First responders entered and cleared the reported home, checked hills behind the home, checked cameras in the area and spoke with neighbors.

“Currently, we have not been able to find any corroborating information to substantiate the threat,” said Price PD in a statement. “We ask that any residents who live on or near Covecrest, please check your surveillance cameras for any vehicles and pedestrians who are in the area between 10:30 and 11:30.”

Price Police said that an investigation into the report is still ongoing and active, but a lockdown of the area is “no longer necessary.” The lockouts on the schools have also been lifted.

“We would much rather respond to an incident where we were not needed than to have a delayed or no response to an incident where we were,” said Price Police.

Police are also reminding the public to lock homes and cars, especially when not home, and to be aware of their surroundings.