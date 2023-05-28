UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man and reported member of a white supremacy group who has pleaded guilty to 10 counts related to child pornography and one count of criminal mischief will receive sentencing on Tuesday, May 30.

Jared Michael Boyce, 28, pleaded guilty in April to nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and one count of dealing in material harmful to a minor, a misdemeanor. He also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced for one count of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, after he reportedly vandalized a coffee shop bathroom with white supremacy graffiti.

In June 2022, Boyce was allegedly part of 31 members of a white supremacist hate group called the Patriot Front who were arrested near a pride event in Idaho after police say they were found packed into the back of a U-haul truck with riot gear and face coverings.

While the group members came from 11 different states, Boyce was part of six Utahns who were arrested that day and charged with criminal conspiracy in Idaho.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In July 2022, Boyce’s phone was seized and searched by the FBI as part of an investigation. While searching the phone, authorities reported unexpectedly finding 22 images of child sexual abuse material with descriptions written underneath.

Boyce then allegedly told police “that he engages in sexually themed conversations about children with other people in an online chat,” court documents state. He also reportedly admitted to receiving sexually explicit images of children. Police say they then searched his other phone and found a conversation with a 16-year-old girl where he sent her an explicit image.

In December 2022, Provo police “responded to a report of white supremacist graffiti on the stall of the restroom at Java Junkie,” documents said. Witnesses said they recognized Boyce from high school when he came into the store and asked to use the bathroom.

After he left, employees allegedly found the words “White Pride” written elaborately with a purple marker with the words Patriot Front hidden and interwoven within the message. Police say the graffiti also contained symbols used by white supremacist groups as well.

When interviewed by police Boyce allegedly said he wrote the message “because he was aware a lot of ‘commies’ worked and frequented the coffee shop,” according to documents.

Boyce’s sentencing will take place May 30 in the fourth district court in Provo. The other 13 charges related to child pornography have been dismissed with prejudice.