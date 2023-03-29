Duplex catches on fire in the early morning in Spanish Fork. (JD Johnson, ABC4)

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Spanish Fork officials believed they have found the remains of the owner of the home that was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, March 28.

In a press release, authorities say they have been sifting through the burned debris all Wednesday and may have located the remains of an elderly woman who was the owner of the home around 3:45 p.m.

The Utah State Medical Examiner has been notified and will work to identify the victim.

Spanish Fork Fire Department responded to a fire early Tuesday morning that completely engulfed a twin home at 1239 S 2970 E and collapsed the first and second floors of the building.

The occupants of the adjoining homes were evacuated, but it was believed that a single elderly woman living in the twin home was unaccounted for. After the fire was contained, crews began sifting through the debris to find the potential victim.

Spanish Fork Fire was assisted by Mapleton, Payson, and Salem as well as Spanish Fork Police, Spanish Fork Power & Light, Central Utah 911, and Dominion Energy. The American Red Cross assisted with relocating displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation into the cause has been launched by the fire department with help from Santaquin City, Payson City, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Unified Fire Authority.