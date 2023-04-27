Burn scars from the Red Bridge Fire in Uintah County in April 2023. (Image courtesy of BIA Foresty &Wildland Fire)

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have confirmed the Red Bridge Fire, the first Utah wildfire in 2023, is 100% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Foresty & Wildland Fire said personnel will continue to monitor and patrol the burn over the next several days to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

The wildfire sparked on Sunday, April 23, and burned hundreds of acres of federal land near For Duchesne. Utah Fire Info said the fire burned in the River Bottoms and spread over an estimated 400 acres. The fire was running and spotting in areas consisting of cottonwoods, heavy brush, grass, and cattails in the area.

The fire remained active thanks to the sun and breezy conditions helping fan the flames.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In order to help combat the fire, two Black Hawk helicopters from the Utah National Guard mobilized to help battle the flames. Each helicopter was equipped with firefighting water buckets and a three-member crew. Lack of roads and wetlands in the area limited vehicle access to the fire line.

As of Monday, investigators had ruled out natural causes, determining the fire was man-made. An investigation is still reportedly ongoing.