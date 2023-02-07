PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Target will soon have another location in Provo, as the national retailer will be making a new home at the Provo Towne Centre as part of an ongoing redevelopment of the center and surrounding area.

Target is set to fill the former Dillard’s building at the center, taking about 135,000 square feet. The addition of Target is part of the ongoing renovation of the Provo Towne Centre. The renovations, lead by real estimate investment firm Brixton Capital, will reportedly include a remodel and interior demolition of the center.

Brixton Capital said it will completely refurbish the structure and the surrounding land to accommodate a “functional and fresh” design for the Provo community.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Provo City residents a new Target store at the Provo Towne Centre, making this their second retail location,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Target’s commitment to our community and Brixton’s efforts to revitalize an essential commercial center reflect the strength of Provo’s economy.”

The first Target opened in Provo was in 2018, a small-format store near Brigham Young University. The new store will be considerably larger, providing a full-sized Target experience. Aside from the smaller department store, residents would have to drive as far as Orem for the nearest “Super” Target.

“The lease with Target is an exciting first step toward the full transformation of Provo Towne Centre into a reimagined mixed-use center that meets the modern needs of the community,” said Brixton Vice President of Development Justin Long.

Other plans for the Towne Centre include the addition of multifamily housing and other mixed uses that are aimed to improve livability, shopping and community with Provo’s East Bay neighborhood.

Brixton Capital said it is in active discussions with other retailers and restaurants interested in moving into the Provo Towne Centre. According to Brixton’s Vice President of Leasing Eric Li, more details on other additions will be available in the coming months.