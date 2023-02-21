Police ask for help in finding the suspect that killed Isabella Parr in a hit-and-run. (Courtesy of Provo Police)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in the hit-and-run incident that killed Isabella “Izzy” Parr on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Provo Police released an announcement on social media asking for the public’s help investigating the hit-and-run that killed a jogger on 850 W and 800 N. in Provo last winter.

Isabella Parr, 21, was jogging outside around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 when she was hit by a vehicle and killed. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect drove a four-door, full-size pickup truck. Information and images are limited as investigators are still gathering evidence.

Police previously asked the public for help identifying a four-door, dark-colored truck and a crossover SUV, vehicles that may have witnessed the incident.

Officers are asking anyone with information that may help find or identify the driver to contact Detective Colin Smith at 801-952-6343.