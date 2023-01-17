SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo man was arrested on suspicion of 8 felonies, and 5 misdemeanors after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle, injuring an officer in the process, while under the influence, according to the affidavit.

Jordan Forbes, 22-years-old, was spotted in a parked stolen vehicle by Springville Police on Jan. 15, according to the affidavit. Police surrounded the vehicle, requesting that he show his hands and stop when Forbes reportedly ignored the orders by putting his vehicle in reverse.

Two officers then opened the driver’s door in an effort to remove Forbes when police say he quickly accelerated backward, causing injury to one of the officers. In addition, Forbes allegedly hit an unmarked police vehicle in his attempted escape, damaging both vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Following the incident, the officers were able to detain Forbes and search his vehicle. They reportedly found heroin and drug paraphernalia and noticed behavioral indicators of intoxication.

“Forbes had thick, slurred speech, droopy eyelids, and poor balance. Officers observed multiple track marks on his arm. I observed these as signs and symptoms of recent drug use and currently under the influence of a controlled substance,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Once arrested, Police say Forbes admitted to swallowing heroin and methamphetamine in an effort to hide the substances from them. This is not the first time Forbes has admitted to swallowing narcotics in an effort to “delay and prevent punishment,” according to officials. In addition to the repeat drug behavior, this is reportedly the third time in the last 5 months that Forbes has been caught in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Forbes is currently booked in the Utah County Jail.