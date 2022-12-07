PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking a $4,000 stained glass window to get into a Latter-day Saints temple because he “was cold and did not want to freeze,” according to police.

Luis Charles Adan Zamora, Jr., 33, of Provo, faces a charge of felony burglary due to the value of the shattered window. Zamora’s address as listed in the probable cause affidavit is a homeless resource center. His bond was listed at $5,000.

According to the affidavit, Zamora was allegedly caught on security cameras breaking into the Provo City Center Temple on University Pkwy. Zamora allegedly used a metal tray to break the window and enter the temple.

While he initially denied being at the temple, Zamora later confessed to breaking in after being shown pictures from the security footage. No items were taken in the burglary other than a bottle of water Zamora admitted to taking, according to the affidavit. Zamora denied breaking the window, however, claiming he found an open door on the side of the temple nearest a post office.

Zamora was initially identified by an agent with Adult Probation and Parole who has been supervising him. Utah County Jail records show two arrests in the previous year for Zamora for theft and reckless driving charges.