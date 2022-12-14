PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Interim Police Chief of the Provo City Police Department Troy Beebe was promoted to Provo City police chief full-time after the Provo City Municipal Council unanimously voted in favor of him.

Beebe had been appointed as the interim police chief after the former police chief, Fred Ross, resigned in October.

“I’m honored to lead this department that has been my passion for 24 years and humbled to work with officers I respect, trust and admire – who feel like family,” said Chief Beebe in a statement. “I personally know of their high professionalism and their desire to serve ‘The Provo Way,’ which is partnering with our community to protect with compassion and respect.”

Provo City officials say Chief Beebe has 29 years of law enforcement experience. Beebe has served 24 years with the Provo Police Department and five years with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. While acting as interim chief, Beebe reportedly started work on improving department transparency with the creation of a civilian public information role.

Chief Beebe also reportedly accepted Provo City’s accreditation by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association for demonstrating high professional standards.

“As the community’s public safety figure, a police chief sets the tone not only for the department but for the entire city,” said Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Chief Beebe has shown leadership, collaboration and a deep love for the Provo community. He has deservedly earned the respect and support of this department and city.”

Chief Beebe was sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 13 during the Provo City council meeting.