PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Provo game store broke the world record last week for having the most people playing Dungeons and Dragons, a highly popular fantasy role-playing game, at the same time.

We Geek Together, a Utah-based, family-owned game store, succeeded in gathering more than 1000 people at the Provo Towne Centre Mall to play Dungeons and Dragons on Saturday, April 22, subsequently setting a brand new Guinness World Record.

The D&D campaign event, named The Dead Wars, was four hours long and hosted reportedly 1,227 players on 200 tables. Each table played a role in the overall campaign to protect the Kingdom of Grand and defeat the evil forces.

“The campaign takes place in the Kingdom of Grand, where an evil army of undead is being assembled,” the Dead Wars website stated. “The kingdom is raising its own army of brave and valiant fighters to protect its people and freedom.”

The team at We Geek Together welcomed people from all walks of life to register, including first-time players who wanted to participate in the game with their family and friends. The campaign went from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by an extra hour for players to finish up the game.

