PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol has closed down Provo Canyon Friday afternoon after an avalanche covered multiple lanes on U.S. 189 following mitigation operations.

Provo Canyon will be closed for the next five to six hours, according to UHP.

A view of US 189. Courtesy of UHP.

A view of US 189. Courtesy of UDOT.

Other than the Provo Canyon, State Route 210 will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday for avalanche mitigation — that goes for both uphill and downhill traffic. The estimated opening time for SR 210 is 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11.

Additionally, high profile vehicles are prohibited on Interstate 80 between milepost 0 to milepost 99 in Tooele County due to unsafe winds.

According to ABC4 weather experts, the High Wind Alert around the I-80 area is set to expire this evening, but the western part of the state will continue to experience strong wind that blows between 25 mph and 35 mph as well as gusts up to 55 mph.

An ABC4 viewer from Sandy shared pictures that show the damage strong winds have caused today:

Most of the Wind Advisories are contained within the western or desert portion of the state, but it does all take in the Salt Lake Valley. Areas of I-15 will also be affected by the wind, especially between Beaver and Cedar City. It is advised to be careful with any travels during this advisory, particularly if traveling on any east-west routes.