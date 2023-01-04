PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The Provo Municipal Airport is expected to open by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after federal officials completed an evaluation of the crash and authorized cleanup of the site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board completed their investigation and asked the aircraft recovery team to begin clearing the crash site this morning. According to airport officials, Provo Public Works and airport crews completed the cleanup and remediation of the runway safety area at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Provo Airport has been closed since Monday, Jan. 2, after a small plane crash left one man dead and three other individuals injured. The victim was identified as Nathan Ricks, 62, of Alpine, and the three passengers were his wife, 56-year-old Joyce Ricks, 36-year-old Dane Margetts of Holliday and 51-year-old Brent Beardall of Sammamish, Washington.

According to Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen, Ricks was the owner, operator and pilot of the plane at the time of the crash. Torgersen said the crash occurred on the airport’s main runway, causing minor scrapes to the surface with most of the damage occurring east of the path within the safety area.