PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The City of Provo confirmed that one person has died as a result of a plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport around 11:35 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

The city says a Provo Airport aircraft with four passengers on board crashed immediately after take-off. One person died from their injuries, and another person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Provo Airport will be closed until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, pending an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The remaining two passengers reportedly suffered minor bumps and bruises.

Jan 2, 2023 / 02:22 PM MST

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo City officials have confirmed the Provo Airport will be closed after a small plane reportedly crashed.

The airport will remain closed until noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Details are very limited and there have been no confirmed reports of any injuries or number of occupants in the plane.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.