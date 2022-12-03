PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — A Price man is now being charged with murder in the 2019 shooting of a woman that had originally been classified as a self-inflicted accident.

Colton James Price, 27, of Price, faces charges of murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice, according to the 7th District Court in Carbon County. Price was listed as having been booked into the Carbon County Jail on Dec. 1.

On Dec. 9, 2019, police responded to a call about a woman who had suffered from an “accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, who has not been publicly named, died 10 days later from her wound.

Price, who is listed as a “paramour” of the woman in police documents, allegedly gave conflicting statements at the time of the shooting. Witness accounts and further evidence were submitted to the Utah State Crime Lab and the Rocky Mountain Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

“After receiving all evidence reports and analysis back, careful review of all case information was performed,” stated the affidavit. “The conclusion of that review is Colton James Price pointed the weapon at, and shot the victim. The injuries sustained as a result of that gunshot wound resulted in the victim’s death.”