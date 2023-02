AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage is currently affecting 7,099 customers in American Fork, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The cause is reportedly currently being investigated by the field.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to safely restore service as soon as possible,” Rocky Mountain states.

For updates, you may text “OUT” to 759677 or view an outage map on their website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.