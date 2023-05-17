BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office sent out a public notice of how not to approach a stranger after a woman reported a suspicious vehicle following her in Beaver on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman said she was out for a walk around 12:30 p.m. with her infant child in Beaver, near the South Creek turn-off and Main Street by the South I-15 interchange. While walking, she noticed a full-size multi-passenger van with dark windows slowly following her.

According to the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, the van passed the woman and made a U-Turn to face her. She said the driver began to drive towards her at a slow pace and motioned for her to come closer to the van. That’s when she called 911.

The woman described the driver as a man who appeared to be Middle Eastern in appearance with a dark complexion in his early to mid-40s with dark black hair and dark black facial hair.

The driver of the van reportedly went past the woman again, performing another U-Turn, and began pulling up behind her. Police say the woman then saw someone she knew at a local business and ran toward him with the child for safety.

Utah Highway Patrol and Deputies with the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office reportedly canvassed the area with the available information. Several vehicles were stopped, but police said none of them were involved in the incident.

“It’s impossible to know what the subject’s motives were, however, in today’s world, it is not a good idea to approach someone you don’t know like this,” said Beaver County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the circumstances of the incident are still being investigated and there is no further information available at this time.