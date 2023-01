SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.

The “porch pirate” has reportedly stolen several packages, and drives a grey or green Nissan Altima.

“Please keep an eye your neighborhood,” police state.

If you recognize the individual in the photo below, or if you have seen anything suspicious, please call the Springville Police Dept. at 801-489-9421.

No further information is currently available.