ELBERTA, Utah (ABC4) — Police are currently searching for seven missing horses that are believed to be stolen from a property in southwest Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said seven horses went missing on Nov. 27, 2022, from a property along Tunnel Road that is south of Elberta. Authorities initially thought the horses escaped, but now they have reasons to believe that they were stolen.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these horses should call the sheriff’s office at (801)798-5600.