PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West.

Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.

LeFevre said no identity is being publicly released pending the notification of her family.

While 800 North was closed for most of the evening, LeFevre said the roadway was opened as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. He did not expect further information to be released before Friday morning, Dec. 2.

If you have any information on this woman or her circumstances, please call Provo Police at (801) 852-6210.