PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been transported to a local hospital for psychological evaluation on Monday, Jan. 9, after causing a disturbance at an apartment, according to Payson Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 1000 East 100 North on reports of a suspicious circumstance around 7 a.m. today. A man was reportedly heard yelling and throwing objects inside an apartment unit that was next to a business. Employees of the store were alarmed by what they thought was a physical altercation and alerted law enforcement.

Upon arrival, officers went to the man’s residence, and he allegedly opened the door in “an aggressive manner” with a firearm in his hand. Authorities were able to negotiate with the man to cooperate with law enforcement. He was later taken into custody and to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

No injuries were reported at the scene, officials say.

No further information is available at the moment.