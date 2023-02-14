TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified today the teenager who died after falling through the ice at a Tooele reservoir on Monday, Feb. 13.

Jayden Davis, 14, of Tooele City went out on the ice at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir with an 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy Monday evening, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department.

Davis and the 18-year-old boy then fell through the ice, Hansen said. The 18-year-old was able to come out of the water while Davis went under. The two boys reportedly ran up the hill and flagged down a passerby to call 911.

Police were notified about the incident around 7 p.m. and promptly began searching for Davis. The other two boys were transported to a local hospital.

Ice conditions reportedly made the search difficult as an officer also fell through while trying to get Davis out of the water. The officer was pulled out and is OK.

Crews from the Tooele County Search and Rescue, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s dive team and the Tooele City Fire Department joined the search for Davis. The boy’s body was recovered a little after midnight, Hansen said.

“It’s heartbreaking for everybody around here,” said Ed Peterson, a Tooele resident for 24 years. “It’s devastating on the whole community when we lose a young life like this.”

Chris Sloan, a representative of the Davis family and Jayden’s grandfather, thanked all the agencies that participated in the search for Davis despite inclement weather.

“We’re devastated by the loss of Jayden,” Sloan said. “He was a special kid.”

In a Facebook post, representatives from Tooele High School said Payson High School’s cheer and basketball teams dropped off a heartwarming banner as a small act of kindness to the grieving community in Tooele. The basketball game between the two schools that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled.

Courtesy of Tooele High School

The banner reads, “We love you, Tooele,” and “In memory of one of our own.” Davis was a basketball player for Tooele High.