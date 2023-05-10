Lots of bags of dried cannabis. Storing the CBD product before use. Prepackaged goods.

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Police discovered a drug lab on Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed more than they expected.

Jose Escobar, 43, was arrested on several felonies including charges of operating a clandestine lab, five counts of possession with intent to distribute, producing substance in a clandestine lab, and use of drug paraphernalia.

Escobar was pulled over in Payson on May 9 for allegedly failing to operate within a single lane and speeding, by a deputy with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy pulled Escobar over, he reportedly saw a bag of marijuana and a marijuana grinder in plain view on the center console. Escobar told the deputy he had a medical marijuana card, but not with him. However, a records check revealed that Escobar did not have a Utah medical marijuana card. Escobar then claimed it was a Nevada card.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deputy continued his search of the vehicle and located more marijuana and a ziplock bag that contained methamphetamine. Escobar told the deputy that he took the meth from his father in California, so his father wouldn’t use it but hadn’t disposed of it yet.

Following the stop, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes served a search warrant at Escobar’s residence in Lehi at 2066 W Woodberry Dr. During the search, detectives located several pounds of meth, several pounds of marijuana, several pounds of THC edibles, several hundred THC cartridges, and approximately 10,000 dollars in cash.

Escobar admitted to possessing all of the drugs found, as well as items that were located inside the residence. He also admitted that he was the individual cooking and pressing the THC DAB.

Escobar was booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and will remain there awaiting the possibility of bail, as well as any possible further charges.