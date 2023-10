HUNTINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A plane crashed near Huntington, Utah, on Friday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Officials said the Cessna T206H went missing on Oct. 27.

The airplane wreckage was found the following day, Saturday, near Huntington in Emery County.

Details on who was inside the plane and their conditions have not been made available at this time.

