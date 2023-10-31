CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A pickup truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday, according to the East Carbon Fire Department.

Officials in the eastern Utah town say that crews responded to the fire shortly before 9:15 a.m.

Fire personnel were reportedly able to knock down the fire within a few minutes.

Courtesy of East Carbon Fire Dept.

Crews then spent around 15 minutes making sure the fire was “all the way asleep” before packing up and heading back to the station.

“No action shots today, sorry guys,” officials said. See photos of the destruction above.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No further information is currently available.