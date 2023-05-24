HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) — A home in Highland will likely be deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday evening burned through its attic, roof, and some parts of the second floor.

According to the Lone Peak Fire District, crews responded to a home near the 6000 block of West Sunflower Drive on reports of a fire around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic and worked to contain the blaze right away.

Courtesy of American Fork Fire & Rescue

The fire burned through the attic, most of the roof structure and some parts of the second floor. All residents reportedly made it out of the home uninjured.

However, officials say the home will most likely be a total loss due to smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Lehi Fire Department deployed a drone that was able to give crews on the scene a live look at the fire from above.

“This technology allowed us to better assess the situation and make strategic decisions to protect both our firefighters and the community,” said Lehi Fire Department officials. “We’re incredibly proud of our firefighters and their commitment to serving our community, as well as their willingness to lend a hand to our neighbors in need.”

Firefighters from Lehi, Price, and American Fork assisted in putting the fire out.