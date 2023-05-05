SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Due to a large sinkhole, Spanish Fork City officials have closed 800 East.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main break, which can happen due to temperature changes, or overly dry or wet weather which causes the ground to shift, Harris Water Main and Sewer reported.

The sinkhole is located on 800 East in Spanish Fork, between 100 N to 100 S. The sinkhole appears to be more than 10 feet wide.

This comes just days after Spanish Fork declared a local emergency due to flooding concerns, which you can read about here.