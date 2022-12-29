PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.

Hold also faces misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in a city (Class C), violation of a protective order (Class A), damage or interruption to a communication device (Class B) and two charges of assault (Class B).

Police say on Dec. 22, Hold went to a home where she had a protective order against her, carrying a gun in a holster on her belt. Through the investigation, police believe Hold ran directly to the room where her husband and another woman were packing for a move. When her husband opened the door, the two reportedly got into a verbal argument, which was when Hold allegedly pulled the gun out of the holster and pointed it at her husband.

According to the affidavit, when the woman attempted to run to call police, Hold allegedly shot her in the leg and began yelling that she would shoot her again. When the woman allegedly tried again to call for police, Hold hit the woman on the back of the head with the pistol.

Police said Hold had previously threatened to kill the woman through social media saying she was going to spread her body parts “from Payson to Mexico.”

During the incident, Hold’s husband attempted to wrestle for the gun and was bit by Hold during the struggle, according to the affidavit. When police arrived, officers removed Hold’s husband and the woman from the home. When officers confronted Hold, she allegedly shot herself in the head.

According to the police affidavit, a 13-year-old child was in the home during the incident.