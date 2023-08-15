A fire destroyed three outbuilding shops behind American Fork homes early morning on Tuesday (Courtesy of Jennie Prickett)

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Firefighters in American Fork have battled a three-building fire throughout the night near American Fork High School.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 behind a home located near 180 North and 500 East, just several blocks away from the school. Fire crews say the fire destroyed three outbuilding shops behind the homes.

American Fork Battalion Chief Brandon Bashard told ABC4 when the call initially came in, it started as a brushfire in the backyard of a home. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had engulfed the outbuilding structures and was threatening two nearby houses.

Bashard said firefighters had a rough time approaching the flames because of the heat. The flames reportedly reached about 30 feet in height. Firefighters were able to act quickly, putting lines in place and protecting the homes from extensive damage.

(Kayla Baggerly/KTVX)

The three outbuilding shops, which housed metal, tools and construction equipment, were considered a total loss. The two houses suffered only minor exterior damage from the flames.

Bashard told ABC4 one of the homes was occupied by a family with children and the other was a single homeowner. The residents of both homes were able to get out safely and were uninjured. They have been displaced but Bashard said they’ll likely be able to return home today.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire. They were transported to the hospital, treated and released at the hospital.

“We are very fortunate that we didn’t lose both of these homes today,” said Bashard. “A few more minutes and I think we would have had a different outcome.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bashard told ABC4 the fire had knocked out power to roughly 20 homes in the neighborhood, but that power has since been restored by crews from Rocky Mountain Power. The two affected homes were still without power as of Tuesday morning, but crews were working quickly to reestablish power.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.