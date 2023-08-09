RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — A plane that ran out of fuel earlier than expected was forced to land on a Utah interstate on Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 a small plane was flying over Utah and planned to refuel in Richfield. The plane, a 1966 Piper Cherokee 180, began running out of fuel earlier than expected and was forced to land on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near milepost 22 around noon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roden said the plane clipped a semi-truck as it was landing causing some minor damage. As the Cherokee touched down it moved off the interstate and into the grassy median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the emergency landing.