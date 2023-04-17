LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — An operator of the Lehi Farmer’s Market was arrested last week for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The man reportedly posted bond and was released from jail a few hours after his arrest.

Larry Neff Jarvis, 74, was a registered sex offender and is listed on the Utah Sex Offender Registry. However, officials say the registry listed his address at a Saratoga Springs home but he currently lives near the Lehi Farmer’s Market. Residents of that Saratoga Springs address reportedly told authorities Jarvis has not lived there for at least three months.

Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarvis at his property near Lehi on Friday, April 14, on two charges, including failing to update the sex offender registry, a third-degree felony; and sex offender violation in a protected area, a class A misdemeanor. However, not long after his arrest, Jarvis posted a $5,000 bond and was subsequently released from jail.

Detectives also learned that Jarvis has an active presence on social media. He reportedly can be seen dressed as the character Elmo from “Sesame Street” at the Lehi Farmer’s Market.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Many of the activities at Lehi Farmers Market are oriented toward children, including a petting zoo, rides on trailers towed by a tractor, and ‘candy drops’ from a helicopter,” Utah County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office learned of Jarvis’ criminal record after they launched an investigation into the Lehi Farmer’s Market on April 10. The market was reported to be in violation of Utah County code and zoning ordinances for operating in an unincorporated area of Utah County at 7400 North 8000 West.

Jarvis was one of the operators of the Lehi Farmer’s Market, officials said.

“The Sex Offender Registry requires that Jarvis update his address, or add any additional addresses, within three days of moving to the new address,” the press release stated. “To this date, Jarvis has not updated his address.”

According to the registry, Jarvis was convicted of two counts of attempted sexual assault in Arizona in 1995.