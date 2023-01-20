PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One man was reportedly injured after a small avalanche near the Aspen Grove Trailhead on Friday, Jan. 20.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, a 26-year-old man and his friend were on the trail when a small avalanche occurred about a mile above the trailhead. Both of the individuals managed to escape the avalanche, but the man reportedly twisted his knee and was unable to walk out on his own.

Search and Rescue teams reportedly responded to the incident to help the man off the mountain and were last reported working on whether they’ll use a sled to get him off the mountain or call in a helicopter.

The size or depth of the small avalanche has not been reported.

No other details have been provided at this time.