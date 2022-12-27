WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash in Wasatch County near Strawberry Reservoir has killed one, left one in serious condition and injured several children, according to authorities.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on Highway 40 near mile marker 40. The road has reportedly been closed in both directions due to the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed with ABC4 that two cars collided head-on. Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP said a Toyota Camry was driving westbound when it crossed over into eastbound traffic, colliding with an oncoming GMC Yukon.

The woman driving the Camry was reportedly killed in the crash.

Roden told ABC4 he is unsure of how many people were in the Yukon, but it has been reported anywhere between five to seven people were involved in the crash. All people in the Yukon were transported to a hospital with the driver reportedly in serious condition.

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said blowing snow has created poor travel conditions along US-40.

No additional information has been provided. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.