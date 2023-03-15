PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police Department has confirmed one person is dead after a crash after a crash on I-15 Wednesday morning.

Provo police said the crash involved one car on an I-15 southbound ramp just before 5 a.m. on March 15. One person is confirmed to have died in the crash. No information as to what caused the crash has been released at this time.

The southbound ramp was closed and re-opened just before 6 a.m. During that time traffic was diverted to University Avenue in order to get on southbound I-15. The northbound ramp and Eastbound Center Street remained open.

The identity of the person who was killed in the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.